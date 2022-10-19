60º

West Melbourne school teacher struck, killed on sidewalk when pickup truck loses control, officials say

Crash happened on Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Melbourne, Brevard County, Traffic
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The department said the crash happened on Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues around 7:15 p.m.

According to the department, a Ford pickup truck was traveling north on Front Street when the driver, a 29-year-old man from Satellite Beach, lost control of the vehicle and entered the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians.

Police said the two people who were struck had life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

The department identified the woman as Rikki Brianna Grace, of Palm Bay. Grace worked as a third grade teacher at Imagine West Melbourne, according to Imagine Schools:

In a 911 call released by the department, a caller told the dispatcher the vehicle “drifted” and hit the two people on the sidewalk.

The crash is under investigation.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

