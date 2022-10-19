West Melbourne school teacher struck, killed on sidewalk when pickup truck loses control, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
The department said the crash happened on Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues around 7:15 p.m.
According to the department, a Ford pickup truck was traveling north on Front Street when the driver, a 29-year-old man from Satellite Beach, lost control of the vehicle and entered the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians.
Police said the two people who were struck had life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.
The department identified the woman as Rikki Brianna Grace, of Palm Bay. Grace worked as a third grade teacher at Imagine West Melbourne, according to Imagine Schools:
In a 911 call released by the department, a caller told the dispatcher the vehicle “drifted” and hit the two people on the sidewalk.
The crash is under investigation.
