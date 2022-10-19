West Melbourne school teacher struck, killed on sidewalk when pickup truck loses control, officials say

A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The department said the crash happened on Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues around 7:15 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the department, a Ford pickup truck was traveling north on Front Street when the driver, a 29-year-old man from Satellite Beach, lost control of the vehicle and entered the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Police said the two people who were struck had life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

The department identified the woman as Rikki Brianna Grace, of Palm Bay. Grace worked as a third grade teacher at Imagine West Melbourne, according to Imagine Schools:

It was with great sadness that we were informed of the tragic death of one of our staff members, Miss Rikki Grace. Miss Grace worked at Imagine West Melbourne as a third grade teacher. She was a valued member of our Imagine West Melbourne community for three years and made a lasting impression in the lives of our students. Her death is a tragic loss to her family and the entire Imagine community. School leaders are in the process now of communicating the news to students families. Marisa Preuss, Chief Communications Officer - Imagine Schools National Office

In a 911 call released by the department, a caller told the dispatcher the vehicle “drifted” and hit the two people on the sidewalk.

The crash is under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: