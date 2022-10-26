Walt Disney World and Orlando Magic extend sponsorship agreement

Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz lets out his inner Mickey Mouse at the AdventHealth Training Center in Orlando, Fla. on October 19, 2022 to mark the extension of Walt Disney World Resort’s community sponsorship agreement with the Magic.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic fans will continue to see the Disney logo represented on players’ jerseys for years to come.

On Wednesday, The Magic and Walt Disney World announced the extension of their community sponsorship agreement. By extending this relationship, both the Magic and Walt Disney World are re-establishing their commitment to support the Central Florida community through ongoing charitable efforts.

[TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to remove reptile | Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Magic said as part of the multi-year agreement, fans will continue to see Disney’s presence throughout the Amway Center, including the Disney Atrium and a special seating and hospitality area during select Orlando Magic home games.

“The Orlando Magic are thrilled to announce an extended agreement with our longtime friends, Walt Disney World Resort,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “The extension represents a continued shared commitment to both the local community and creating magic for fans and guests alike. As pillars in the Orlando community, we are proud to represent the City of Orlando and all those who call ‘The City Beautiful’ home.”

Disney became a Champion of the Community sponsor with the Magic in 2010 and the official Magic jersey sponsor in 2017. Since the beginning, both organizations have worked together on a number of initiatives including the Orlando Magic Recreation Centers and sponsorship of the OMYF Open golf tournament.

Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando Magic Extend Community Sponsorship Agreement (Disney/Orlando Magic)

“The Orlando Magic and Disney have much in common, and it’s reflected in our hometown team’s name,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World. “We are excited to extend this relationship and wish them a great season.”

For Magic and Disney fans, jerseys with the Disney logo will be available for purchase at the Amway Center.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.