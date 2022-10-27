84º

Photos: US Air Force Thunderbirds soar over Magic Kingdom

Special flyover is part of kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month

Landon McReynolds, Producer

US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Walt Disney World (AFThunderbirds)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The roar of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds engines could be heard around Walt Disney World Thursday morning.

The squadron of six flew over Magic Kingdom twice as part of the kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month.

“Thank you Disney for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and for all you do for past and present military members and their families, with programs like Heroes Work Here and the employee resource group SALUTE,” the Thunderbirds said on social media.

The Thunderbirds were last seen at Walt Disney World in October 2020 as part of a tribute to honor past and present service members and our nation’s fallen.

The squadron is scheduled to perform at the Orlando Air & Space Show on Oct. 29 and 30.

The show takes place at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

