Photos: US Air Force Thunderbirds soar over Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The roar of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds engines could be heard around Walt Disney World Thursday morning.

The squadron of six flew over Magic Kingdom twice as part of the kickoff for National Veterans and Military Families Month.

“Thank you Disney for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and for all you do for past and present military members and their families, with programs like Heroes Work Here and the employee resource group SALUTE,” the Thunderbirds said on social media.

Today was magical!🪄



We were privileged today to flyover the Magic Kingdom Park @disneyparks, not just once, but twice! In celebration of the Air Force’s 75th birthday, and Disney’s 50th our two organizations were able to come together to inspire so many to chase their dreams. pic.twitter.com/o8dsf0taYF — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) October 27, 2022

The Thunderbirds were last seen at Walt Disney World in October 2020 as part of a tribute to honor past and present service members and our nation’s fallen.

The squadron is scheduled to perform at the Orlando Air & Space Show on Oct. 29 and 30.

The show takes place at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

