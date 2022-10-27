🍿 Popping in: Mr. Toad rides back into Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is digging up an old character for one of its newest popcorn buckets.

Beginning Nov. 1, guests will be able to get their hands on a Mr. Toad popcorn bucket at select popcorn stands around the resort.

In a social media video posted Thursday, a cast member revealed new bucket design after digging around near the J. Thaddeus Toad memorial in the pet graveyard at the Haunted Mansion.

Disney said there will be a limit of one mobile order per day for two buckets, while supplies last.

“Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride” at Magic Kingdom closed permanently on Sept. 7, 1998, to make way for “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.”

The new popcorn bucket is the latest bucket to be released over the past year. For Halloween, Disney released a “Zero” popcorn bucket during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Earlier this year, hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on a Figment popcorn bucket at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts. Meanwhile at Disneyland, fans rushed to purchase an Elliott the Dragon popcorn bucket for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade.

