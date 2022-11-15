Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up.
Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.
Brevard County
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
Dec.17-31
- Holiday décor, performers, holiday-themed education stations, more.
- Included with admission to Kennedy Space Center.
Melbourne — Highland Avenue
Nov. 25 - Dec. 31
- Neighborhood holiday festival with Christmas lights.
Melbourne Beach — Ryckman Park
Dec. 2
- Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. — annual Christmas tree lighting.
- 35-foot Christmas tree, music, artificial snow machines, entertainment, photos with Santa.
Palm Bay — City Hall
Dec. 2
- First-ever Palm Bay tree lighting, Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Entertainment, refreshments for purchase benefiting United Way of Brevard.
Palm Bay — Fred Poppe Regional Park
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- 1.3-mile drive-through light event, including 200-foot light tunnel.
- Tickets are $5 to $50 depending on vehicle.
- Special “Stroll Nights” are $5 per person.
Flagler County
Palm Coast — Central Park in Town Center
Nov. 27 - Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 50 animated light displays around the lake.
- Admission is free.
Lake County
Eustis — Ferran Park
Nov. 25 - Dec. 30
- Nov. 25 at 5p.m.: Light Up Eustis Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
- Tree will stay lit through Dec. 30.
- Every Friday through December: Simulated snowfall.
- Free admission.
Mount Dora — Along Lake Dora
Nov. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Watch the Christmas lights on Lake Dora from Simpson Cove to Evans Park.
- Visit with Santa Claus at Sunset Park.
- One of many Christmas events happening all season long in Mount Dora.
Marion County
Ocala — Downtown Square
Nov. 19 through Christmas season
- Season kicks off with Light Up Ocala.
- Nov. 19, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas tree lighting, live entertainment, vendors.
- Lights stay up through the holidays.
Ocala — Florida Horse Park, Ocala
Nov. 25 - Dec. 30
- Drive-through light show.
- Other activities may include ice skating, slides, visits with Santa, live music, other activities.
- Admission starts at $20 per car.
Ocala — World Equestrian Center
Nov. 25 - Dec. 24 on the weekends
- 1 million lights throughout the venue, Christmas tree maze, other events.
- $30 parking fee per vehicle.
Orange County
Orlando — Dezerland Action Park
Nov. 11 - Jan. 1, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Christmas Nights in Lights drive-thru light show.
- $45 for up to 8 people in a vehicle.
Orlando — Lake Eola Park
Dec. 2 through Christmas season
- Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.: Tree Lighting Celebration.
- Tree will stay lit through holiday season, with a dancing lights display set to music.
- Free admission.
Orlando — Lake Nona Town Center
Dec. 7 - Dec. 24
- Nightly Oh, What Fun! Holiday Festival.
- Decor, holiday market, entertainment, Christmas stories with Santa, nightly snowfall.
- Free admission.
Orlando — Leu Gardens
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1
- Includes: a million lights, 70′ candy cane vortex tunnel, 40′ snow dome with snow, laser light show, inflatable play area.
- Admission: $25 for adults, $22 for children.
Winter Garden — Downtown area
Dec. 2 - Jan. 8
- Events kick off with Light Up Winter Garden, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Weekends: Very Merry Winter Garden Light Show at City Hall.
- Magic Spirit in the Air: Daily decorations, music, photo stations, performers.
- Free admission.
Osceola County
Celebration — Town Center
Nov. 26 - Dec. 31
- Ice rinks, nightly snowfall, decorations, train rides, carolers, more.
- Event kicks off with tree lighting ceremony Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Celebration — Jeater Bend
Nov. 24 - Dec. 31
- Massive neighborhood holiday.
- Lights synchronized to music, projections, other effects.
- Free to visit.
Seminole County
Altamonte Springs — Cranes Roost Park
Nov. 25 - Jan. 2
- More than 100 holiday displays featuring 200,000 lights, including a 60-foot Christmas tree.
- The plaza fountain features dancing water and lights choreographed to Christmas music.
- Free admission.
Lake Mary — Central Park
Dec. 2 through Christmas season
- Christmas tree, thousands of lights, dancing light show.
- Free to attend.
Volusia County
Daytona Beach — Daytona International Speedway
Nov. 18 - Jan. 1
- Large drive-through lights experience.
- Admission: $20 per carload.
