Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up.

Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.

Brevard County

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Dec.17-31

Holidays in Space 2022.

Holiday décor, performers, holiday-themed education stations, more.

Included with admission to Kennedy Space Center.

Melbourne — Highland Avenue

Nov. 25 - Dec. 31

Light Up Highland.

Neighborhood holiday festival with Christmas lights.

Melbourne Beach — Ryckman Park

Dec. 2

Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. — annual Christmas tree lighting.

35-foot Christmas tree, music, artificial snow machines, entertainment, photos with Santa.

Palm Bay — City Hall

Dec. 2

First-ever Palm Bay tree lighting , Dec. 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Entertainment, refreshments for purchase benefiting United Way of Brevard.

Palm Bay — Fred Poppe Regional Park

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Space Coast Light Festival.

1.3-mile drive-through light event, including 200-foot light tunnel.

Tickets are $5 to $50 depending on vehicle.

Special “Stroll Nights” are $5 per person.

Flagler County

Palm Coast — Central Park in Town Center

Nov. 27 - Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fantasy Lights Festival.

50 animated light displays around the lake.

Admission is free.

Lake County

Eustis — Ferran Park

Nov. 25 - Dec. 30

Nov. 25 at 5p.m.: Light Up Eustis Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Tree will stay lit through Dec. 30.

Every Friday through December: Simulated snowfall.

Free admission.

Mount Dora — Along Lake Dora

Nov. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Light Up Mount Dora.

Watch the Christmas lights on Lake Dora from Simpson Cove to Evans Park.

Visit with Santa Claus at Sunset Park.

One of many Christmas events happening all season long in Mount Dora

Marion County

Ocala — Downtown Square

Nov. 19 through Christmas season

Season kicks off with Light Up Ocala

Nov. 19, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting, live entertainment, vendors.

Lights stay up through the holidays.

Ocala — Florida Horse Park, Ocala

Nov. 25 - Dec. 30

Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular.

Drive-through light show.

Other activities may include ice skating, slides, visits with Santa, live music, other activities.

Admission starts at $20 per car.

Ocala — World Equestrian Center

Nov. 25 - Dec. 24 on the weekends

Winter Wonderland.

1 million lights throughout the venue, Christmas tree maze, other events.

$30 parking fee per vehicle.

Orange County

Orlando — Dezerland Action Park

Nov. 11 - Jan. 1, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas Nights in Lights drive-thru light show.

$45 for up to 8 people in a vehicle.

Orlando — Lake Eola Park

Dec. 2 through Christmas season

Nov. 25 at 5 p.m.: Tree Lighting Celebration

Tree will stay lit through holiday season, with a dancing lights display set to music.

Free admission.

Orlando — Lake Nona Town Center

Dec. 7 - Dec. 24

Orlando — Leu Gardens

Nov. 25 - Jan. 1

Dazzling Lights

Includes: a million lights, 70′ candy cane vortex tunnel, 40′ snow dome with snow, laser light show, inflatable play area.

Admission: $25 for adults, $22 for children.

Winter Garden — Downtown area

Dec. 2 - Jan. 8

Events kick off with Light Up Winter Garden, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Weekends: Very Merry Winter Garden Light Show at City Hall.

Magic Spirit in the Air: Daily decorations, music, photo stations, performers.

See city of Winter Garden website for more.

Free admission.

Osceola County

Celebration — Town Center

Nov. 26 - Dec. 31

Now Snowing.

Ice rinks, nightly snowfall, decorations, train rides, carolers, more.

Event kicks off with tree lighting ceremony Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebration — Jeater Bend

Nov. 24 - Dec. 31

Lights on Jeater Bend Final Christmas Show.

Massive neighborhood holiday.

Lights synchronized to music, projections, other effects.

Free to visit.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs — Cranes Roost Park

Nov. 25 - Jan. 2

Holiday light Displays.

More than 100 holiday displays featuring 200,000 lights, including a 60-foot Christmas tree.

The plaza fountain features dancing water and lights choreographed to Christmas music.

Free admission.

Lake Mary — Central Park

Dec. 2 through Christmas season

Holiday in the Park.

Christmas tree, thousands of lights, dancing light show.

Free to attend.

Volusia County

Daytona Beach — Daytona International Speedway

Nov. 18 - Jan. 1

Magic of Lights.

Large drive-through lights experience.

Admission: $20 per carload.

