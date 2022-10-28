Step into winter wonderland at Christmas Town in Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. – The holiday season is nearly here and Christmas Town is coming back to Busch Gardens next month.

The event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with new shows, interactive exhibits and fireworks from Nov. 14 through Jan. 9.

This year’s event will feature new experiences for families visiting the theme park:

Holiday in the Sky – The evening sky comes to life with a colorful display of festive fireworks while an added spectacular water fountain show dances to the rhythm of a reimagined soundtrack with classic holiday tunes. Holiday in the Sky will take place on the Festival Field on select event nights.

A mesmerizing and enchanting musical light and projection show will adorn the Serengeti Overlook building. Guests will not want to miss this spectacle, which will run daily every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m.

Christmas with the Celts – A wonderful combination of Christmas Carols and Irish dance will captivate guests with the spirited and energetic entertainment of Christmas with the Celts. The renowned group of vocalists, musicians and dancers will perform live at Stanleyville Theater’s stage Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 16 through Dec. 25.

Land of the Sweets – At this sweet winter wonderland, guests will find the Sugar Plum ballerina stilt walker and her Cavalier soldier, the newest characters to join the Sugar Plum Princess in her magnificent new realm.

Right in the heart of Jungala, guests will be in awe with a new 32-foot-tall Christmas tree surrounded by a red and white winter wonderland.

Returning this year is Christmas Town’s “Christmas on Ice” show, which sets a winter wonderland on ice that follows classic holiday tunes. There will also be “Elmo’s Christmas Wish” where guests can join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover, and Zoe in the Sesame Street Safari of Fun area to help Elmo find his Christmas wish.

And don’t forget about the food! There will be a new seasonal-menu that includes braised beef and roasted garlic smashed potato along with red curry shrimp and jasmine rice.

Guests can experience Christmas Town with park admission. Click here for more information.

