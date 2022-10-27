Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 bloodhound puppies Tuesday evening, according to the agency.

Six male and four female puppies were born as part of the agency’s K-9 program that the sheriff’s office said not only breeds bloodhounds for search and rescue efforts, but also aims to educate and provide awareness to parents and children.

One male and one female pup will be finding their fur-ever home at the Brevard Zoo in its new “Bloodhound Exhibit.”

This exhibit will include the two puppies and aims to inform visitors about the abilities of bloodhounds, providing parents with resources to build a “child safety kit.”

“I could not be more excited for Daisy Mae, our new BCSO Family members and the new initiative with our friends at the Brevard Zoo,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post.

The other 8 pups will be trained for search and rescue.

According to the sheriff’s office, the agency recently began breeding its own bloodhounds to continue helping save countless lives each year, as well as to help support other agencies across the country.

The agency said all the pups are doing great.

