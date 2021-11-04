Ormond Beach girl donates $1,000 to Volusia Sheriff’s Office for wounded K-9 care

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood awards Peyton Lilly, 12, with a plaque for her generosity. Lilly donated $1,000 of her own earned money to help with wounded K-9 care.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 12-year-old Ormond Beach girl donated $1,000 to Volusia Sheriff’s Office to help with the care of two wounded K-9s.

Peyton Lilly officially presented the money to Sheriff Mike Chitwood and the Sheriff’s Foundation Wednesday, according to a news release.

She earned the money by making and selling her own face masks for the COVID-19 pandemic. The girl was recognized with a plaque for her generosity.

“The Sheriff’s Office is very grateful for Peyton’s kind donation,” Laura Williams, public affairs and media relations officer, said.

Ax and Endo, the two dogs, were wounded in the line of duty on Sept. 11. in Deltona while tracking down an armed carjacker.

Ax was shot in the face and Endo was injured on his paw during an exchange of gunfire.

Peyton Lilly visited the Stephen Saboda Training Center in Daytona Beach with her mother, Christel, father Skip and brother Landon to make their donation.

Christel Lilly said the girl taught herself to sew the handmade face coverings.

Peyton Lilly started out with just $80 before selling the face masks, her mother said.

“We knew we were going to donate to an animal cause,” Christel Lilly said. “When we heard the dogs got shot, and we knew they needed medical care, we wanted to donate to them.”

The dogs are “doing great” in their recovery, Williams said. Ax has already returned to the job, while Endo, who was already due to retire this fall, will be staying with his handler. This is the second time Endo was shot, she said.