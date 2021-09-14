K9s across Volusia step up, help each other after 2 sheriff K9s are shot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two Volusia County Sheriff’s Office K9s are recovering after the dogs were shot on the job Friday night.

Deputies said K9s Ax and Endo were chasing down a carjacking suspect when they were shot 90 minutes apart from each other.

On Friday night, Ax was tracking down a suspect in Deltona, the sheriff’s office said the dog was shot in the face.

The body camera on Deputy AJ Davis, Ax’s handler, showed the rush to get him to a 24-hour clinic in Ormond Beach.

“I ended up picking up AJ at LPGA and 95 and escorting him the rest of the way to the vet,” Daytona Beach Police Officer Roger Lawson said.

Lawson and his K9, Ali, were the first team to rush to help. Once the vets got to Ax, though, they determined he needed blood. That’s when Officer Lawson stepped up, using Ali to make the donation.

“It was eerie to see how close the two dogs were but even my dog wasn’t acting like he normally does. He turned off the whole alpha mentality,” he said.

As ax received treatment, deputies in Deltona were still chasing down the suspect. Ninety minutes after Ax was shot, deputies said K9 Endo was hit in the paw during an exchange of gunfire.

Ax and Endo were with their handlers while the dogs were recovering on Tuesday. In Daytona Beach, K9 Ali is getting some extra love.

Officer Lawson said handlers and K9s go through over 400 hours of training together, work their shifts together every day, and most live with their handlers and their families, forming more than a bond at work.

“It’s hours and hours of training but it’s almost like going home and taking care of your child, it’s second nature. You got to do what you got to do,” he said.