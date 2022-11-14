🎄These pre-decorated Christmas trees, wreaths for sale benefitting Orlando art programs

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s an event that not only gets you in the holiday spirit, but benefits art education programs at the Orlando Museum of Art.

Volunteers spending about a year organizing and creating one-of-a-kind trees and other holiday decor for the public. It’s all part of the Festival of Trees event.

“I help add a little bit of zhuzh to the trees,” said volunteer Tita Reno.

Reno is a volunteer donating time, materials and Christmas cheer creating works of art in the form of holiday trees.

“I let the trees design themselves... I say ‘talk to me darling,’” said Reno.

This is her seventh year working with an interior design firm to sponsor trees on display throughout the Orlando Museum of Art for the Festival of Trees event.

“This tree took three full days to put together. It has over 150 ornaments in it. It’s got five spools of ribbon, dozens and dozens of different picks,” said Reno. “We have produced a very traditional tree this year.”

More than 40 one-of-a-kind trees are part of the festival and they’re all up for sale Some trees keeping to the Florida theme with painted sea shells and coral, others featuring famous faces like Elvis.

Proceeds from the tree sales support art education programs at the Orlando Museum of Art hosted by Council of 101. The organization using events like this to raise more than $13 million dollars since it’s inception.

“Council 101 has been around since 1965. We are a really creative strong talented group of volunteers,” said President Linda Cegelis. “We raise money for the Orlando Museum of Art which enables them to have really dynamic art education programs. They had over 12,000 youth come through these galleries last year. It is very critical to support these educational programs.”

There’s more than just Christmas trees that will put you in the holiday spirit. The event also showcases dozens of unique wreaths wall-to-wall and gingerbread houses that look too good to eat.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity if you haven’t been to the museum, to come through the beautiful building and see the amazing art collection. We also have a café and amazing boutiques to get a jump on your holiday shopping,” said Cegelis.

You’re bound to get some inspiration for your own holiday decor, while giving back.

“To keep art going. A beautiful scenario like this encourages people to keep teaching and keep learning about art,” said Reno.

The Festival of Trees runs through Sunday, November

They also have separate events like breakfast with Santa and the Reindeer Romp - we actually gave away free tickets to one of our lucky insiders.

For more information visit councilof101.org.

TICKET PRICES

Adult: $20

Children: $12 (3-12)

Senior: $12 (60+)

Military personnel and first responders with ID: $12

Special events priced separately. Festival of Trees/Art in Bloom and associated events are not included with OMA membership.