‘Say something:’ A father’s call for answers after 18-year-old daughter, a mother, fatally shot

Kaylin Fiengo, 18, who was found fatally shot on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

SANFORD, Fla. – Ricky Fiengo is trying his best to stay strong.

18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo, Ricky’s daughter, was found shot to death Friday evening in Sanford. Now, he’s left with her memories.

“I’m just basically in a black tunnel, just sitting here,” Fiengo said. “She was a mother, happy girl, likes to joke around. She was just a fun-loving, happy person.”

Fiengo said Kaylin was the mother of a 1-year-old boy, adding she was also about four months pregnant. Right now, he’s hoping someone knows something to help his family find peace.

“I just want people, if they know something, to say something,” Fiengo said.

Kaylin Fiengo with her son. The boy's face has been obscured at the request of his family. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Many questions remain in the investigation.

Sanford police said they found the young woman in the driver’s seat of a car, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. An officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park around 11:30 p.m. Friday had approached the car after observing that it appeared to be running, backed into a parking spot.

“I think she was just targeted and set up,” Fiengo said.

According to police statements Saturday, investigators believe Kaylin went to the location to meet someone she knows, as well as that the incident was isolated.

Sunday, balloons and lit candles had been placed outside the park, paying tribute to Kaylin’s life.

A GoFundMe had also since been established to raise money for Kaylin’s funeral. Find it by clicking here.

Sanford police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Additionally, Crimeline offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that solves homicides. One can contact Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org to remain anonymous.

