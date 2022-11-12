18-year-old mother found shot dead in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – The death of a woman found shot in a vehicle Friday night near a park in Sanford is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.

According to the Sanford Police Department, an officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park around 11:20 p.m. approached a vehicle which appeared to be running and was backed into a parking spot. The officer located the woman in the driver’s seat — identified as 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo — dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the release states.

A preliminary investigation found that Fiengo “went to that location with the intent to meet a person known to her,” police said, adding the circumstances that led to what occurred were still being investigated and the incident appeared to be isolated.

“The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating. Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her,” Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. “This violence and destruction won’t be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin’s death.”

Those with information about the shooting were urged to contact Sanford police, or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or www.crimeline.org to remain anonymous. Tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, the release states.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

