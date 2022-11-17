Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway offers dazzling holiday drive

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sixth annual Magic of Lights drive-through holiday experience begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

With over 2 million lights to take in, the event promises dazzling family fun as your captivated carload travels through scenes of the season at the speedway.

Magic of Lights runs through Jan. 1, 2023, with proceeds from ticket sales going in part to benefit AdventHealth facilities in Volusia and Flagler counties, organizers said.

The event operates daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., opening an hour later at 7 p.m. on Nov. 24, Nov. 25 and Dec. 3.

Tickets range in price depending on the day you go and the vehicle you take:

Standard vehicle Limo / Party bus $30 $50 Gate Weekday (Monday - Thursday) Nov. 18 - Dec. 8 $35 $55 Gate Weekend (Friday - Sunday) Nov. 18 - Dec. 8 $35 $50 Gate Weekday (Monday - Thursday) Dec. 9 - Jan. 1 $40 $55 Gate Weekend (Friday - Sunday) Dec. 9 - Jan. 1

Guests can also buy tickets online at a discount, with tickets for standard vehicles starting at $20. There’s even a “Dash Pass” available to skip the line.

Learn more on the event’s website.

