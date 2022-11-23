70º

Cat-astrophe avoided: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida

Discovery was made at JFK Airport

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Stowaway cat at JFK Airport discovered by a TSA officer (TSA)

A TSA officer at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York discovered a live cat inside of luggage during a screening, according to a tweet by the transportation agency on Tuesday.

“A TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at JFK Airport after it went through the X-ray unit,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter.

Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA, confirmed the flight from JFK Airport was headed to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The cat was discovered before the flight and the agency reported that the furry feline is safely back home.

The traveler told TSA that the cat belonged to another person in their household.

News 6 has reached out for the TSA report and has not heard back as of yet.

