Cat-astrophe avoided: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida

A TSA officer at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York discovered a live cat inside of luggage during a screening, according to a tweet by the transportation agency on Tuesday.

“A TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at JFK Airport after it went through the X-ray unit,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter.

[TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin babies already 30 years old at birth. Here’s how | Become a News 6 Insider]

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA, confirmed the flight from JFK Airport was headed to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

The cat was discovered before the flight and the agency reported that the furry feline is safely back home.

The traveler told TSA that the cat belonged to another person in their household.

News 6 has reached out for the TSA report and has not heard back as of yet.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: