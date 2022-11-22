Decades in the making: Twin babies already 30 years old at birth. Here’s how

An Oregon couple are the proud parents of twins, but the babies are nearly as old as them.

The babies, Timothy and Lydia Ridgeway, came from embryos frozen 30 years ago.

They were created in 1992 for an anonymous couple who later made a donation to the National Embryo Donation Center.

“It’s almost hard to wrap your mind around. I was 5 years old when God gave life to Lydia and Timothy. In a very real sense, they’re our oldest children, even though they’re our smallest children,” the babies’ father said.

Doctors said the twins are the new record holders for the longest frozen embryo resulting in birth, besting the previous record by about three years.

