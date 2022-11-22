Nonprofit delivers holiday cheer to children’s hospitals. Here’s how to donate in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The man with the bag is out. The national nonprofit with the bags is in.

The Greyson Project is giving Santa Claus a run for his money by helping to deliver bags of holiday decorations to children’s hospitals across the country.

It’s a project with a mission to “bring joy to children and their families spending the holidays in hospitals across the country,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

The idea for the project took root in 2010, when Greyson and his family spent a difficult time in the hospital during the holidays, the website shows. Before saying goodbye to their boy, the family received a care package so they could decorate the room for Christmas.

“All who visited were struck by the fact that this was the only room with decorations and what a difference it made when you stepped into Greyson’s room! Truly, everyone wants to feel at home for the holidays!” the website reads.

The Orlando-based initiative officially started in 2015, and has snowballed since. With the help of generous donors, the Greyson Project said its donated thousands of bags of seasonal cheer over the last six years.

To find out how to get involved and donate, click here.

