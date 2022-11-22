Nonprofit delivers holiday cheer to children’s hospitals. Here’s how to donate in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The man with the bag is out. The national nonprofit with the bags is in.
The Greyson Project is giving Santa Claus a run for his money by helping to deliver bags of holiday decorations to children’s hospitals across the country.
[TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by deputies, captured after chase on I-4 in Polk, Hillsborough counties, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider]
It’s a project with a mission to “bring joy to children and their families spending the holidays in hospitals across the country,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
The idea for the project took root in 2010, when Greyson and his family spent a difficult time in the hospital during the holidays, the website shows. Before saying goodbye to their boy, the family received a care package so they could decorate the room for Christmas.
“All who visited were struck by the fact that this was the only room with decorations and what a difference it made when you stepped into Greyson’s room! Truly, everyone wants to feel at home for the holidays!” the website reads.
The Orlando-based initiative officially started in 2015, and has snowballed since. With the help of generous donors, the Greyson Project said its donated thousands of bags of seasonal cheer over the last six years.
To find out how to get involved and donate, click here. You can also find a list of donation drop-off locations throughout Central Florida below.
CrossFit Lion’s Den
(Tuffy Plaza behind KleanSmart)
Edward Jones
Fountain Acura
(Near Florida Mall)
Horizon West Happenings in
Scribble Space
Law Offices of Jack A. Kaleita, PA
Mainstreet Community
Bank of Florida (Clermont)
Mainstreet Community
Bank of Florida (Longwood)
Nona Boot Camp
Pammies Sammies
Primrose School
Roe Family Chiropractic
You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: