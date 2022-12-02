🎄Ultimate 2022 Holiday Guide: County-by-county events in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA. – Holiday events are in full swing, and before you know it we will usher in a new year.

No matter where you live around Central Florida, gather your family and friends and head out to enjoy an event near you.

Click on your county below to skip down to your local events. We’re counting on our Insiders to keep us in the know to what’s going on in our community. Be sure to fill out the form at the bottom of the article so we can add your holiday event to this list.

Orange County

Seminole County

Brevard County

Volusia County

Lake County

Marion County

Osceola County

Sumter County

Webster Christmas Parade & Christmas Giveaway : Dec. 3, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. along Market Boulevard. Join us for raffles, indoor and outdoor vendors during the Webster Christmas Parade and the Light Up Webster event! This year’s theme is “Cowboy Christmas.”

Christmas on the Florida Frontier : Dec. 3, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park (7200 County Road 603, Bushnell, Fl.) Cost: $5 Step back in time to a simpler era of celebrating Christmas on the Florida Frontier. Join us as we make and play with homemade toys, create corn husk dolls, do soap carving, learn the art of punch tin crafts and dip candles. We also will listen to old-time music, sing carols, sample holiday frontier treats and make Christmas crafts, and we’ll visit a soldier’s far-from-home encampment. Food vendor will be on-site. Contact DadePrograms@FloridaDEP.gov



Flagler County

