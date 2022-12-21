Central Florida Zoo hosts New Year’s Eve Asian Lantern Festival celebration

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is brightening up New Year’s Eve in Central Florida with its Asian Lantern Festival.

Zoo officials said they’re adding an extra date to the festival, which runs through Jan. 15, so families can enjoy a New Year’s Eve event.

The lantern festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with entry times at both 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Families are invited to stroll and see nearly 50 larger-than-life, handcrafted lanterns around the zoo, including one about 140 feet long and more than 30 feet high showing a traditional Chinese dragon, and enjoy a DJ and hourly New Year’s Eve countdown.

The handmade creations come straight from China and not only showcase colorful art, but encourage visitors to engage in the culture.

“In ancient times, people would celebrate their harvest and family unions using the lanterns and they set up the festival so everybody can enjoy it, and nowadays, people are still using lanterns for fun and a chance for family to get out together and enjoy their night,” said Wun-Li Eve, who traveled from China with her team from Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. to organize the Central Florida event.

