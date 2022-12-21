59º

17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say

Crash happened at Wickham Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy walking along Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Wickham Road around 4:17 p.m.

FHP said the teen was on the shoulder and walked into the path of an oncoming Ford Taurus.

The collision caused the 17-year-old to be thrown to the shoulder, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the driver tried to help the victim and stayed at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

