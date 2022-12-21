17-year-old walking along I-95 in Brevard County struck, killed in crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy walking along Interstate 95 in Brevard County was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened Tuesday in the northbound lanes at Wickham Road around 4:17 p.m.

FHP said the teen was on the shoulder and walked into the path of an oncoming Ford Taurus.

The collision caused the 17-year-old to be thrown to the shoulder, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the driver tried to help the victim and stayed at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

