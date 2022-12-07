Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Water off the coast of Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews were dispatched to a beach in Indialantic along North Miramar Avenue.

Deputies said the man was found by a lifeguard and brought back to a nearby beach.

CPR was attempted, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No information was released about the man’s identity.

