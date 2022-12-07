74º

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

Lifeguards pulled man to shore, but he could not be saved, sheriff’s office says

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews were dispatched to a beach in Indialantic along North Miramar Avenue.

Deputies said the man was found by a lifeguard and brought back to a nearby beach.

CPR was attempted, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

No information was released about the man’s identity.

