Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 near Brevard County line, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 closed near the Brevard County and Indian River County border, troopers say.

FHP said I-95 south is shut down at mile marker 158 and traffic is being diverted onto State Road 514, or Malabar Road, to US-1. Drivers can reenter the interstate at CR-512.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

