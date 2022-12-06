Archaeologists to return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores

Officials in Volusia County are at a loss trying to figure out what kind of structure was unearthed on the beach after the recent storms.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – State archaeologists are returning to Daytona Beach Shores Tuesday to investigate mysterious debris that appeared on the beach after Hurricane Nicole.

A large wooden object was found poking out of the sand just south of Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores.

[TRENDING: Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond | Florida police chief on leave after flashing badge during golf cart traffic stop | Become a News 6 Insider]

No one is really sure what it is, but it’s made of two rows of wooden pieces, with the whole structure about 80 to 100 feet in length, Volusia County beach safety officials said last month.

[WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE]

Officials in Volusia County are at a loss trying to figure out what kind of structure was unearthed on the beach after hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

It’s not known if the large amount of erosion on the coast from hurricanes Ian and Nicole unearthed the structure, or if it washed ashore at some point.

The archaeologists are expected to uncover more of the structure to get an idea of what it could be.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: