Daytona Beach Shores lists 23 structures so far deemed unsafe after Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Director Michael Fowler on Saturday held a news conference at a resort on South Atlantic Avenue, where he updated a list of local buildings deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the city’s chief building official (CBO) after Hurricane Nicole.

Providing a list of 23 structures ranging in height from one floor to 22 stories, Fowler said that no emergency services would be provided within the buildings because anyone still inside them has been ignoring evacuation orders.

“These people defying the order to vacate are unnecessarily putting our first responders lives at risk,” Fowler said. “There was a mandatory evacuation order of the entire beachside during the storm, and hundreds of people ignored it. We needed nearly 150 officers and deputies to go door to door to evacuate them as conditions deteriorated and their properties were at risk of structural collapse. Now they have re-entered against the order of the CBO and they are expecting us to come into unsafe buildings to assist them.”

There were safe places for the evacuees to go, Fowler said, such as the shelters provided by Volusia County.

Nicole made landfall early Thursday in North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1 hurricane, putting some Daytona Beach Shores homes in the ocean as the storm’s rain, wind and rough surf commanded widespread beach erosion. Evacuations were conducted in Daytona Beach Shores Wednesday and Thursday.

The city announced Friday that structures deemed unsafe by the CBO will need to be inspected by a structural engineer retained by the condo association or owner. Until the engineer determines a given building is safe, the only people allowed inside would be those associated with the engineer’s assessment, according to Daytona Beach Shores police.

Residents of the following structures are urged Saturday to not re-enter them until the Daytona Beach Shores CBO deems them safe:

Sanibel Condo, 3799 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (11 stories)

Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories)

Castaways Beach Resort, 2043 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (seven stories)

OPUS Condo, 2071 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (11 stories)

Towers Grande, 2055 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (15 stories)

Hawaiian Inn, 2301 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (five stories)

Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories)

Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories)

Sherwin Condo, 2555 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (19 stories)

St. Kitts Condominium, 2855 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (six stories)

Tropic Shores Resort, 3111 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (11 stories)

South Shore Motel, 3225 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories)

Holiday Inn Express, 3301 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (11 stories)

Twin Towers North, 3311 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (18 stories)

Twin Towers South, 3315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (18 stories)

Grande Coquina Condo, 3333 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (22 stories)

Marabella Condo, 3343 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (seven stories)

Pirate’s Cove, 3501 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (seven stories)

White Surf Condo, 3555 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (seven stories)

Curran Shores North, 3615 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories)

Sunglow Resort, 3647 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (10 stories)

Dimucci Tower 14, 3797 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (seven stories)

Lexington Hotel, 2323 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores

