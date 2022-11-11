WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole

Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage which used to be a string of beachfront homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea.

With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along what remains of the beach, gawking at the spectacle of destruction left behind by the storm.

Portions of the drone video provide a closer look of the destroyed homes than what we have previously seen, giving a new vantage point to the damage.

Porches and pools are left suspended in the air, held only place by thin metal supports. Piping, siding and wooden studs are all piled on top of each other in an unrecognizable heap. Stairs that used to allow for beach access now lead nowhere.

In all, the county has deemed at least 49 beachfront buildings unsafe and at risk for collapse because of Nicole. That includes 24 hotels and condos.

Work is underway to inspect 15 condo complexes that were deemed unsafe because of the storm. Until those inspections are complete, no one will be allowed to access, according to police.

Sky 6 flew over Daytona Beach Shores Friday, touring the damage left behind at several condo complexes, which were deemed unsafe because of the rapid beach erosion caused by Nicole.

County officials are urging people not to come out to the beaches to see the damage for themselves unless they have to. They said it’s too dangerous.

