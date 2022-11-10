Nicole causes ‘unprecedented’ structural damage to 49 Volusia beachfront buildings

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Dozens of Volusia County beachfront buildings have been deemed unsafe and at risk for collapse because of Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials.
Nicole’s enormous wind field battered the Volusia County coast overnight with strong sustained winds and gusts of 70 mph or more.
“The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” said County Manager George Recktenwald in a news release Thursday. “We have never experienced anything like this before, so we ask for your patience as we make our assessments.”
Twenty-four hotels and condos beachside were deemed unsafe by county and municipal building inspectors. Evacuations began Wednesday.
- Sanibel Condo, 3799 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Castaways Beach Resort, 2043 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- OPUS Condo, 2071 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Towers Grande, 2055 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Hawaiian Inn, 2301 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Sherwin Condo, 2555 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- St. Kitts Condominium, 2855 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Tropic Shores Resort, 3111 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- South Shore Motel, 3225 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Holiday Inn Express, 3301 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Twin Towers North, 3311 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Twin Towers South, 3315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Grande Coquina Condo, 3333 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Marabella Condo, 3343 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Pirates Cove, 3501 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- White Surf Condo, 3555 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Curran Shores North, 3615 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Sunglow Resort, 3647 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Dimucci Tower 14, 3797 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores
- Sea Coast Gardens II Condominiums, 4151 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach
- The two easterly oceanfront buildings of Las Brisas Condominiums, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave.
There were also 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea that were evacuated.
Drone video of the coast Thursday showed the extent of the damage of the coastal erosion that took out seawalls and foundations. The high tides could cause further damage, and officials said more buildings could be found to be unsafe throughout the night.
Because of the evacuations, people are being told to stay away from the beach. In addition to debris on the coast, the surf at the beach is rough with 10-to-12-foot breaking waves and strong rip currents.
Full damage assessments along the coast have also not been completed.
“We have not yet had the opportunity to assess coastal structures such as piers and walkways,” said Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs. “Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. At this time the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time.”
