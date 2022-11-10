Nicole causes ‘unprecedented’ structural damage to 49 Volusia beachfront buildings

After Hurricane Nicole swept through Volusia County, 49 buildings across Daytona Beach Shores, New Smyrna Beach and Wilbur-by-the-Sea were deemed unsafe to be inside of.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Dozens of Volusia County beachfront buildings have been deemed unsafe and at risk for collapse because of Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials.

Nicole’s enormous wind field battered the Volusia County coast overnight with strong sustained winds and gusts of 70 mph or more.

“The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” said County Manager George Recktenwald in a news release Thursday. “We have never experienced anything like this before, so we ask for your patience as we make our assessments.”

Twenty-four hotels and condos beachside were deemed unsafe by county and municipal building inspectors. Evacuations began Wednesday.

Volusia County building inspectors have already deemed 49 beachfront properties unsafe and at risk of collapse after Hurricane Nicole caused rapid beach erosion.

Sanibel Condo, 3799 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Castaways Beach Resort, 2043 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

OPUS Condo, 2071 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Towers Grande, 2055 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Hawaiian Inn, 2301 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Sherwin Condo, 2555 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

St. Kitts Condominium, 2855 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Tropic Shores Resort, 3111 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

South Shore Motel, 3225 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Holiday Inn Express, 3301 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Twin Towers North, 3311 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Twin Towers South, 3315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Grande Coquina Condo, 3333 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Marabella Condo, 3343 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Pirates Cove , 3501 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

White Surf Condo, 3555 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Curran Shores North, 3615 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Sunglow Resort, 3647 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Dimucci Tower 14, 3797 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores

Sea Coast Gardens II Condominiums, 4151 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

The two easterly oceanfront buildings of Las Brisas Condominiums, 3001 S. Atlantic Ave.

There were also 25 single-family homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea that were evacuated.

Drone video of the coast Thursday showed the extent of the damage of the coastal erosion that took out seawalls and foundations. The high tides could cause further damage, and officials said more buildings could be found to be unsafe throughout the night.

Volusia County homes are destroyed during Hurricane Nicole.

Because of the evacuations, people are being told to stay away from the beach. In addition to debris on the coast, the surf at the beach is rough with 10-to-12-foot breaking waves and strong rip currents.

Full damage assessments along the coast have also not been completed.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to assess coastal structures such as piers and walkways,” said Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs. “Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. At this time the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time.”

