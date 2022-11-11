WATCH: Shocking drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole

It may take days for the full scope of damage left by Hurricane Nicole to be fully seen, but the picture is coming into sharp focus for communities like Daytona Beach Shores where drone video shows a strong of homes crumbling into the ocean.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – It may take days for the full scope of damage left by Hurricane Nicole to be fully seen, but the picture is coming into sharp focus for communities like Daytona Beach Shores where drone video shows a strong of homes crumbling into the ocean.

The video, shot by Brandon Clement from WxChasing, shows what remains of several former beachfront properties that now barely resemble homes.

Roofs lay propped up on what remains of dunes, tile floors are folded like paper and the remnants of walls and furniture lay scattered everywhere.

These homes in Daytona Beach Shores mirror others found in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.

Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches.

Nicole’s enormous wind field battered the Volusia County coast overnight with strong sustained winds and gusts of 70 mph or more.

In all, the county has deemed at least 49 beachfront buildings unsafe and at risk for collapse because of Nicole. That includes Twenty-four hotels and condos.

The high tide in Volusia County is set to come at 9:12 p.m. Thursday night and is expected to bring more erosion to the area, increasing the risk for more damage along the shore.

Volusia County building inspectors have already deemed 49 beachfront properties unsafe and at risk of collapse after Hurricane Nicole caused rapid beach erosion.

Because of the evacuations, people are being told to stay away from the beach. In addition to debris on the coast, the surf at the beach is rough with 10-to-12-foot breaking waves and strong rip currents.

Full damage assessments along the coast have also not been completed.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to assess coastal structures such as piers and walkways,” said Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs. “Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. At this time the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time.”

