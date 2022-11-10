New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida

News 6 viewer share video of coastal flooding in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake.

In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole.

Las Brisas condominiums at 3001 S. Atlantic Ave. due to erosion of seawall and beach dunes nearby

Sea Coast Gardens condominiums at 4151 S. Atlantic Ave. due to seawall failure, which caused scouring near the building’s footers

Roughly one-quarter of a rear cottage building at 2701 Hill St., which was exposed and overhanging the dunes below due to erosion

North side of building foundation and slab undermined at 1009 17th St.

These four locations were included in the 49 total buildings declared unsafe countywide following Nicole’s rampage through Volusia County.

As of Thursday at 4 p.m., roughly 2,500 customers were without power. The city said that crews were prepared to respond to outages while it is safe to do so, though there are safety concerns regarding the impact of high winds on truck baskets.

City officials said there would be no solid waste collection on Thursday, though the service will continue on its regular schedule starting Friday. There will be a makeup day on Saturday for the missed Thursday collection.

The following events have also been canceled or postponed until further notice:

Veterans Day Ceremony originally scheduled for Friday postponed until further notice

Disaster relief supply distribution event originally scheduled for Saturday canceled

New Smyrna Beach Airport 75th Anniversary Celebration originally scheduled for Saturday postponed until further notice

“The Flamingo Follies” Holiday Art Show originally scheduled Nov. 12 - 13 postponed to Nov. 19 - 20

City offices are set to reopen Friday at 8 a.m. The building department will resume normal hours after the city has finished assessments.

Any drivers who see downed lines are urged not to touch or go near them. Instead, drivers should contact New Smyrna Beach Utilities at (386) 427-1361.

Downed power lines were reported near:

417 Jessamine Ave.

South Atlantic Avenue

21st Street

Jungle Road

Linda Road

In addition, standing water from storm surge has been found in the following areas:

South Peninsula Avenue

Goodwin Avenue

South Pine Street

Pine Shores Circle

Walker Road

Riverside Drive

Pioneer Trail west of Quail Hollow

Turnbull Bay Bridge

Sunset Drive

Milton Avenue

Clarendon Avenue

Westwood Avenue

Conrad Drive

Hardy Avenue

Wayne Avenue west of Pine Shores Circle

The North and South Causeways remain open, despite recent countywide bridge closures.

Curfews remain in effect for the city — and Volusia County as a whole — in areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway through 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

