News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Hurricane Nicole is forecast to make landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival.

Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse.

Due to the sheer size of Nicole, with tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 460 miles to the north, most of Central Florida will experience gusty winds over 40 mph starting Wednesday and through Thursday.

Storm total rainfall from repeated rounds of heavy showers could produce accumulations of 4 to 6 inches across coastal counties, with isolated totals up to 8 inches, and 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches inland.

Throughout the storm, News 6 viewers have been providing images through the PinIt! program while our reporters have been share images and video on social media.

Below are some of the photos they have been sharing:

Kayla.Craven

Flooding from Nicole - St. Augustine, FL 🌊🌨

St. Augustine
UCFDave

BHI & Nassau Sound.💜

Jacksonville
UCFDave

BHI and Nassau Sound.

Jacksonville
Sebastian & Mike

Mike & Sebastian in Cocoa Beach. Hurricane Nicole is really ramping up here.

Cocoa Beach
Indialantic_33

Bicentennial Beach Park near Indialantic, FL. The beach is gone, water is going up!

Satellite Beach
Just Dean and Ammie

Flooding in mayport

Jacksonville
Lori Beth Creasy

St Augustine Beach access

St. Augustine Beach
Just Dean and Ammie

Flooding in mayport

Atlantic Beach
erikabeaches

Dune Breach. St. Augustine Beach

St. Augustine
News 6 viewer shares an image of coastal flooding in New Smyrna Beach. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Video showing transformers blowing up on John Young Parkway during Nicole's rain the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.
Damage from Hurricane Nicole at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Damage from Hurricane Nicole at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Flooded streets in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, west of the Halifax River. These pictures were taken on Beach Street near the Main Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Flooded streets in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, west of the Halifax River. These pictures were taken on Beach Street near the Main Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Flooded streets in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, west of the Halifax River. These pictures were taken on Beach Street near the Main Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Flagler Beach Pier in the daylight on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Flagler Beach Pier in the daylight on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)
Toppled sign at Melbourne City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

