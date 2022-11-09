News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida

Hurricane Nicole is forecast to make landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival.

Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival.

Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse.

Due to the sheer size of Nicole, with tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 460 miles to the north, most of Central Florida will experience gusty winds over 40 mph starting Wednesday and through Thursday.

Storm total rainfall from repeated rounds of heavy showers could produce accumulations of 4 to 6 inches across coastal counties, with isolated totals up to 8 inches, and 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches inland.

Throughout the storm, News 6 viewers have been providing images through the PinIt! program while our reporters have been share images and video on social media.

Below are some of the photos they have been sharing:

Kayla.Craven Flooding from Nicole - St. Augustine, FL 🌊🌨 0 s 0

UCFDave BHI & Nassau Sound.💜 0 s 0

UCFDave BHI and Nassau Sound. 0 s 0

Volusia Co has deemed the Las Brisas condos UNSAFE as waves eat away at the beach @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/V3QRxo5FlT — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) November 10, 2022

Sebastian & Mike Mike & Sebastian in Cocoa Beach. Hurricane Nicole is really ramping up here. 0 s 0

Indialantic_33 Bicentennial Beach Park near Indialantic, FL. The beach is gone, water is going up! 0 s 0

Just Dean and Ammie Flooding in mayport 0 s 0

Here’s a look at Daytona Beach Shores right now at the Dunlawton access. Tide already hitting sea walls, or what is left of them, after Ian. Mandatory Evacuation goes into effect in 30 mins for all beachside Volusia. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/xScM6UTtU8 — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) November 9, 2022

Law enforcement officers are working to get residents out of about a dozen high rise buildings on S. Atlantic Avenue.



Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the buildings are vulnerable and unsafe for occupants. Once Nicole hits they could be at risk of collapsing. pic.twitter.com/ZNa5lsdYxo — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) November 9, 2022

Lori Beth Creasy St Augustine Beach access 0 s 0

Just Dean and Ammie Flooding in mayport 0 s 0

High water rescue crews are briefing now and heading out soon to respond to calls pic.twitter.com/bPos5JYZNE — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 9, 2022

erikabeaches Dune Breach. St. Augustine Beach 0 s 0

News 6 viewer shares an image of coastal flooding in New Smyrna Beach. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Video showing transformers blowing up on John Young Parkway during Nicole's rain the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.

Damage from Hurricane Nicole at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Damage from Hurricane Nicole at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Flooded streets in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, west of the Halifax River. These pictures were taken on Beach Street near the Main Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Flooded streets in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, west of the Halifax River. These pictures were taken on Beach Street near the Main Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Flooded streets in Port Orange and Daytona Beach, west of the Halifax River. These pictures were taken on Beach Street near the Main Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Flagler Beach Pier in the daylight on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Flagler Beach Pier in the daylight on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Toppled sign at Melbourne City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

