News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida

Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival.
Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse.
Due to the sheer size of Nicole, with tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 460 miles to the north, most of Central Florida will experience gusty winds over 40 mph starting Wednesday and through Thursday.
Storm total rainfall from repeated rounds of heavy showers could produce accumulations of 4 to 6 inches across coastal counties, with isolated totals up to 8 inches, and 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches inland.
Throughout the storm, News 6 viewers have been providing images through the PinIt! program while our reporters have been share images and video on social media.
Below are some of the photos they have been sharing:
Kayla.Craven
Flooding from Nicole - St. Augustine, FL 🌊🌨
UCFDave
BHI & Nassau Sound.💜
Volusia Co has deemed the Las Brisas condos UNSAFE as waves eat away at the beach @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/V3QRxo5FlT— Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) November 10, 2022
Sebastian & Mike
Mike & Sebastian in Cocoa Beach. Hurricane Nicole is really ramping up here.
Indialantic_33
Bicentennial Beach Park near Indialantic, FL. The beach is gone, water is going up!
Just Dean and Ammie
Flooding in mayport
Here’s a look at Daytona Beach Shores right now at the Dunlawton access. Tide already hitting sea walls, or what is left of them, after Ian. Mandatory Evacuation goes into effect in 30 mins for all beachside Volusia. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/xScM6UTtU8— Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) November 9, 2022
Law enforcement officers are working to get residents out of about a dozen high rise buildings on S. Atlantic Avenue.— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) November 9, 2022
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the buildings are vulnerable and unsafe for occupants. Once Nicole hits they could be at risk of collapsing. pic.twitter.com/ZNa5lsdYxo
Lori Beth Creasy
St Augustine Beach access
High water rescue crews are briefing now and heading out soon to respond to calls pic.twitter.com/bPos5JYZNE— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 9, 2022
erikabeaches
Dune Breach. St. Augustine Beach
Ponce de Leon Landing, Melbourne Beach @news6wkmg #TropicalStormNicole pic.twitter.com/Kkdc1tejCj— James Sparvero (@JamesSparvero) November 9, 2022
