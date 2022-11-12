Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – After spending nearly two and a half years in orbit, the Boeing-built X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle returned to Earth early Saturday, touching down at Kennedy Space Center.

Central Floridian social media erupted somewhat that morning with reports of loud booms. Though most simply questioned what the sounds were, many users offered such clues as a planned overnight closure of the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge to explain why room had to be made, and safety prioritized, for the craft to land.

News 6 reached out to the wildlife refuge seeking confirmation that its closure was related to the end of the 908-day OTV-6 mission. A staff member said that they were not allowed to know what was happening as the refuge was closed, referring us to NASA instead. According to the staff member, the area reopened at sunrise.

Surveillance video, such as the example below, captured the sound that rattled the region:

The speculative social media posts began to appear after 5 a.m. Saturday.

As seen in the video above, the noise itself appears to have occurred at 5:17 a.m., and according to Boeing, the X-37B officially landed at 5:22 a.m.

Waiting for an official update & landing time, after going through several sonic booms reports, they seem to center around 05:17 am local time (10:17 UTC) purely from memory, sonic boom to landing on shuttle had like a 4 or 5 minute delta so landing time in the 05:23 ball park ?

The X-37B, affectionately referred to with nicknames “secret spaceplane” and “mini shuttle” given its small footprint, shuttle-like appearance and classified mission details, was launched in May 2020 from Cape Canaveral. The craft rode out on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as the U.S. Space Force was still in its relative infancy.

What we do know is that the X-37B is said to be meant as an experimental test platform.

Randy Walden, director and program executive officer for the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, described the experimental aspect in 2020.

“This sixth mission is a big step for the X-37B program,” Walden said. “This will be the first X-37B mission to use a service module to host experiments. The incorporation of a service module on this mission enables us to continue to expand the capabilities of the spacecraft and host more experiments than any of the previous missions.”

A statement from the U.S. Space Force further got into the experiments onboard.

The OTV-6 mission hosted the Naval Research Laboratory’s Photovoltaic Radiofrequency Antenna Module. This experiment successfully harnessed solar rays outside of Earth’s atmosphere and aimed to transmit power to the ground in the form of radio frequency microwave energy. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s FalconSat-8, developed in partnership with Air Force Research Laboratory, was successfully deployed in October 2021. FalconSat-8 remains in orbit, providing Academy cadets unique hands-on experience as space operators prior to entering active duty. Multiple NASA experiments were deployed on OTV-6. The Materials Exposure and Technology Innovation in Space (METIS-2) included thermal control coatings, printed electronic materials, and candidate radiation shielding materials. METIS-1-which flew on OTV-5-consisted of similar sample plates mounted on the flight vehicle. NASA scientists will leverage data collected after the materials have spent 900+ days in orbit and compare observed effects to ground simulations, validating and improving the precision of space environment models. Another NASA experiment aims to investigate the effect of long-duration space exposure on seeds. Scientists are interested in the seeds’ resistance and susceptibility to space environment-unique stresses, notably radiation. The seeds experiment will inform space crop production for future interplanetary missions and the establishment of permanently inhabited bases in space. U.S. Space Force

Though the timing of the noise in the video above is just mere minutes from what Boeing confirmed, News 6 is working to get a definitive statement from the U.S. Space Force as to whether the landing caused the booms you may have heard. This story will be updated to reflect what comes back to us.

