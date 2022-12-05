Driver killed when van goes airborne, crashes upside down into Orange County pond

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed late Sunday when his van went airborne and crashed upside down into an Orange County retention pond, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive.

The FHP said the man, whose name and age have not been released, was driving a white Kia van south on Exchange Drive when he failed to navigate a curve. The van went off the road, across the west shoulder and into a drainage ditch before becoming airborne, colliding with the other side of the ditch and overturning into the pond, according to troopers.

The driver, who was the only person in the van, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

