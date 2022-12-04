Motorcyclist dies after crash with deer in Palm Coast, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 50-year-old Flagler County man died Sunday after a motorcycle he was driving struck two deer that walked into his path in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Lane when the crash occurred near Fircrest Lane at 12:45 a.m., troopers said.

According to a crash report, the motorcycle struck both deer and overturned onto its side.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the report states. Troopers believe he was not wearing a helmet.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

