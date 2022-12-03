23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Austin Walsh, a 23-year-old Brevard County deputy, was “accidentally killed in an off-duty incident” early Saturday in Palm Bay, sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

According to Palm Bay police, Walsh’s death was related to a shooting reported in the 700 block of Damascus Avenue, in the southwest section of the city. Palm Bay officers located a male who had been shot and was deceased, police said.

[TRENDING: 2 dead in massive blaze that ignited fireworks inside Orange County warehouse | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes back over report about Disney’s Reedy Creek | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a Facebook post, Ivey said Walsh had worked as a member of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office since the age of 18 after several years in its Explorers program, adding the agency was in mourning for him.

Ivey described Walsh as a treasured member of the agency’s family, asking that the public keep him — as well as his loved ones, agency and community — in its thoughts and prayers.

The Palm Bay Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are taking the lead in the investigation of Walsh’s death, Ivey said, though he offered no further details on what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: