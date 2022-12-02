‘Help them keep their home:’ GoFundMe set up for family of man killed in Brevard fireworks store crash

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A GoFundMe account has been created for the wife and children of a 53-year-old man who died in a crash at a Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne this week.

Florida Highway Patrol said John Marcano died Monday after the SUV he was driving hit a pickup truck and crashed into the building.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Fireworks explode inside Orange County warehouse | Body found believed to be man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider]

“After the impact, the driver of the pickup truck started to proceed forward to pull off to the side of the road to exchange information. The driver struck her again and pushed her through the intersection into the parking lot,” FHP Lt. Channing Taylor said.

The GoFundMe was created days after the fatal crash by Altagracia Marcano, who is the victim’s sister, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

According to FHP, John Marcano was on his way to pick up his two children when the crash happened. He was a father of two boys, ages 11 and 14, according to the GoFundMe account.

“John and his wife both work. He worked the day shift, and his wife worked evenings. They were a two-paycheck family like most couples today. They did not have a savings account or emergency fund. John’s wife now has to carry the burden alone of raising their two sons and maintaining their house and expenses on just her income which is not enough,” his sister wrote on the GoFundMe.

[RELATED: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says]

The donations would help John Marcano’s wife and his two sons to “help them keep their home and the expenses she will now have and cannot pay on just her income now,” the GoFundMe shows.

Troopers said it’s unknown why the crash happened.

“There will be an autopsy performed. Hopefully, the medical examiner will be able to shed light on that,” Taylor said. “The family was unable to provide any information that would explain what happened.”

To donate, see below.