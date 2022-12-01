WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Osceola County sheriff provides update on man missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a news briefing Thursday on a missing 73-year-old man last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez will provide an update on Herman McClenton at 3:30 p.m. at the entrance of Emerald Island Resort in Kissimmee.

McClenton, who is originally from Eustis and suffers from dementia, was reported missing around 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving in Kissimmee after visiting family for the holiday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said McClenton left Emerald Island Resort and was last seen in an adjacent neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 25.

Surveillance video released by the sheriff’s office shows the man walking alone near a tree-lined pond.

“We’re focusing the search in the area around the neighborhood where he was last seen. It was one of the ponds just a little bit west of here. And that was one of the last confirmed sightings that we see him,” Lopez said. “There’s approximately 200 acres of swampy area in there. We’ve really expanded our search not only in that area, but in outside the neighborhood just in case he’s left the location.”

McClenton’s family joined Lopez on Monday to ask for the public’s help in finding him as the search entered its fourth day.

“You never imagined that you will be in a situation. I mean, you see the news all the time and you know that these things can happen but you never expect it to be you,” one family member said.

McClenton was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, deputies said.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 197 pounds.

“We’re going to keep looking,” a family member said on Monday. “Keep sending those tips because it gives us an idea of where he might be going and if we can lock it down, we’re going to bump into him at some point.”

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

