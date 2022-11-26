Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving

Herman McClenton, 73, was last seen on Thanksgiving around 4 p.m. in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 73-year-old missing man who was last seen visiting relatives in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving.

Deputies said they responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the vicinity of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee, where Herman McClenton was reported missing.

[TRENDING: Man accused of sex battery on a child arrested after hourslong police presence in Orange County | Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the sheriff’s office, McClenton is originally from the Eustis area, but was visiting family for the holiday.

McClenton was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, deputies said.

He is suspected to be on foot and his direction of travel is unknown, the sheriff’s office added.

McClenton has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of McClenton is asked to evaluate his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 321-348-2222 or 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: