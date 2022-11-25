79º

Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into custody, deputies say

Few details released about incident near Lake Underhill Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Sex Battery
Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence early Friday in Orange County resulted in the apprehension of a sex battery suspect, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies “attempted to contact a known sexual battery suspect near the 500 block of Pigeon Circle” near Lake Underhill Road and Chickasaw Trail.

The person refused to come out of the home but was apprehended without issue after authorities spent several hours “making announcements.”

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

