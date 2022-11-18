16-year-old girl dies after attack at Kissimmee apartment complex

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl found with life-threatening injuries at a Kissimmee apartment complex died Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to Kensington Apartments around 6:21 a.m. Thursday in reference to the teen, identified as Paola Pagan, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

[TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in business | ‘Never been done before:’ News 6 investigation helps lead to arrest of gas pump manipulators | Become a News 6 Insider]

Pagan was treated on scene and taken to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, though no information has been released about possible suspects.

Police urge anyone with information on this investigation to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 407-846-3333 or submit an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: