Kissimmee man, 32, dies after striking tree during motorcycle crash in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was driving in Orange County struck a curb and he was thrown from it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 7:48 a.m. on Palm Parkway at Grapefruit Cove, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the 32-year-old was traveling south, departing Grapefruit Cove, in the outside travel lane of Palm Parkway.

Troopers believe the man failed to maintain control of the motorcycle, causing the front of the vehicle to collide with a curb. The motorcycle ran off of the roadway to the right and began overturning, troopers said.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a tree, the report states. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said. According to FHP, he was wearing a helmet in the crash.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

