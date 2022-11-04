4 found dead inside Orange County home after woman runs to neighbor for help

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four people were found dead inside an east Orange County home early Friday after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a neighbor’s house, deputies said.

The bodies were found at a home on Myers Drive near Dean Road and Flowers Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at 4 a.m. about a shooting on Myers Drive.

Deputies entered the home where the woman had been shot and found four people dead. The names, ages and genders of the victims have not been released, and it’s not known if they were related, according to sheriff’s officials.

The woman was taken to a hospital, deputies said.

Detectives said they believe there is no danger to the community.

No other details have been released.

