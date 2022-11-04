Arrest made in ‘school shooter’ Snapchat video, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A person was arrested Thursday after showing what appeared to be a gun in a Snapchat video, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In the video, the person talked about being stereotyped as a “school shooter” and displayed an apparent firearm, deputies said.

After receiving several calls about the video, deputies identified the person and arrested him, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Deputies said they would provide further details Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

