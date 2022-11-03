Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida

In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic.

In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | RELATED: What’s a subtropical storm?]

The first highlighted area could develop this weekend or early next week in the extreme northeastern Caribbean or Southwest Atlantic. This system will likely be weak as it gets pulled north.

Some gradual subtropical or tropical development will be possible over the next five days as it lifts north near the Bahamas. A subtropical storm is a hybrid storm with both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Subtropical storms do receive names from the National Hurricane Center.

These systems are more common in the early and latter part of the hurricane season as frontal systems are more frequent in the tropics.

This entity could increase rain chances for Florida during the early and middle part of next week, depending on how close it gets to the state.

No development is expected over the next two days, but chances rise to 30% over the next five.

Another non-tropical low is spinning near Bermuda. This area will drift west over the next several days. The disturbance could eventually interact or even merge with disturbance that could lift out of the Caribbean.

Development chances are at 10% over the next two and five days.

Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Nicole.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.