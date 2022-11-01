Martin Becomes The Seventh Hurricane Of The 2022 Atlantic Season

Location 1280 miles W of The Azores Wind 75 mph Heading ENE at 26 mph Pressure 29.03 Coordinates 50.0W, 35.5N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Martin was located by satellite imagery near latitude 35.5 North, longitude 50.0 West. Martin is moving toward the east-northeast near 26 mph (43 km/h). A turn to the northeast and a rapid increase in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days, taking Martin over the far North Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Martin should get larger and stronger through tomorrow, gradually lose strength from Thursday through the weekend, but remain a very large cyclone.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 983 mb (29.03 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:15 Wednesday Afternoon, November 02nd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:00 Wednesday Afternoon, November 02nd

Land Hazards

None