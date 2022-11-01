SpaceX targets night launch for European satellite

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch a European satellite into orbit Wednesday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G is expected to launch from Space Launch Complex 40. The launch window will open at 11:26 p.m. and is expected to last 116 minutes.

The Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G is a telecommunications satellite, part of an identical pair that will enhance television channels for homes across Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East. It’s the first satellite to be built under the Eurostar Neo program by the European Space Agency.

Weather is forecast to be excellent for the launch, according to the 45th Space Wing, with a 90% “go” for launch.

This will be the second SpaceX launch this week. A Falcon 9 Heavy launched from Kennedy Space Center Tuesday, carrying a payload for the U.S. Space Force.

