BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday night.

The launch is scheduled for 11:26 p.m. Friday, and a backup launch opportunity will be available on Saturday at the same time.

The 45th Weather Squadron said favorable weather conditions for the launch and backup date were forecast to be 90%.

The two HOTBIRD 13F satellites will provide video broadcasting service to more than 160 million homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, according to satellite operations company Eutelsat.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster used in this launch was previously used in another Starlink mission, and after stage separation, it will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic, SpaceX announced.

