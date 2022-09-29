NASA, SpaceX push Crew-5 launch back because of Ian

The SpaceX Crew-5 members. From Left: Mission Specialist Anna Kikina from Roscosmos; Pilot Josh Cassada and Commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, both from NASA; and Mission Specialist Koichi Wakata from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX and NASA plan to launch the next crewed mission to the International Space Station next week, but it’s being pushed back a few days because of Hurricane Ian.

The four members of the Crew-5 team were supposed to arrive at Kennedy Space Center this week ahead of the October launch, but the arrival was delayed because of the storm.

NASA and SpaceX now plan to launch Wednesday, Oct. 5, no earlier than noon.

But that could change depending on how Ian impacted the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA Commander Nicole Aunapu Mann and pilot Josh Cassada, and mission specialists Anna Kikina from Roscosmos and Koichi Wakata from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will head to the ISS for a six-month mission of science and technology research.

A new date for the crew’s arrival to Kennedy Space Center is still pending.