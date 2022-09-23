SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites from Florida coast Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX on Saturday will attempt to put more Starlink internet satellites in low-Earth orbit with a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Starlink Group 4-35 is scheduled to take off at 7:32 p.m. at Space Launch Complex 40.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In its latest update, the 45th Weather Squadron gave the launch an 80% of experiencing favorable weather conditions, or 70% in the event of a 24-hour delay. Launch weather officials said a frontal band influenced by Hurricane Fiona will push through the Space Coast on Friday and would need to remain south of the spaceport on Saturday to allow wind speeds to diminish enough for launch.

If the launch happens, A Shortfall of Gravitas — one of SpaceX’s autonomous spaceport drone ships — will try to catch the reusable rocket booster B1073 following its fourth-ever flight. According to Space Launch Schedule, the Falcon 9 will carry a payload of 52 Starlink satellites.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: