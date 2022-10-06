SpaceX delays launch of communications satellites from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Friday will again attempt to launch a pair of communications satellites with a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A 69-minute launch window is set to open up Friday at 7:06 p.m. This comes as a backup launch window from the previous attempt Thursday evening.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Thirty seconds prior to the scheduled liftoff time Thursday, SpaceX announced the launch would be aborted.

According to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, there was a “tiny helium leak,” which may have posed a risk to the satellites.

Tiny helium leak (just barely triggered abort), but we take no risks with customer satellites. Standing down to investigate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

Weather was forecast to be more than 90% favorable at launch time Thursday, with chances reduced slightly to 90% in the event of a 24-hour delay, according to the 45th Weather Squadron.

The G-33/G-44 mission will carry its namesake to orbit, two Intelsat satellites — the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 — that the satellite services provider stated on its website are critical to its “C-brand clearing strategy” in the U.S., reported by SpaceNews as its mission to further quicken the rollout of 5G networks.

Today’s the day! Galaxy 33 (top) and 34 (bottom) are stacked and ready for launch. Follow the countdown: https://t.co/ZZIRKA7dvY pic.twitter.com/RE3Zyb4N2L — Intelsat (@INTELSAT) October 6, 2022

B1060, the booster used in Thursday’s mission, will attempt a landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas autonomous drone ship following its 14th flight, according to Space Launch Schedule.

ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: