80-year-old man struck, killed while walking with bike along Marion County road, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking along a Marion County road with a bicycle was killed in a crash Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 464, or SE Maricamp Road, and Water Road.

A 19-year-old Ocala woman was driving east in the outside lane of C.R. 464, east of Water Road, at the same time an Ocala man, 80, was walking with his bicycle on the shoulder of the road, a crash report shows.

According to the report, when the man began walking north along the road, the front of the sedan struck him and the bicycle, sending him into the outside travel lane.

The woman driving the sedan then pulled off the road onto the eastbound shoulder, FHP said.

Troopers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

