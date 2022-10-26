TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 in Marion County

A crash backed up traffic on Interstate 75 in Marion County on Wednesday afternoon, according to troopers.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash has northbound lanes of Interstate 75 shut down in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the northbound lanes are closed near mile marker 337, as of 1:40 p.m.

FHP said drivers are asked to exit at mile marker 321 or mile marker 329 in Sumter County.

Video shows traffic at a stand-still and multiple first responder vehicles are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

