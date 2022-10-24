Marion County voters to decide on continuing one-mill tax for school operating expenses

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County voters will decide on Nov. 8 if a one-mill school tax will be continued to fund school expenses such as school safety, reading, physical education, art, music, library and vocational programs.

This is the third time that residents will vote on the property tax plan. Voters first approved the plan in 2014 and again in 2018.

BALLOT LANGUAGE

Shall the Marion County School District’s one mill ad valorem millage be continued, beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2027, for necessary operating expenses including safe schools, reading, physical education, art, music, library/media, and vocational programs; meeting class size requirements; and retaining State Certified teachers and paraprofessionals with oversight of these expenditures by an independent citizens financial oversight committee? Marion County Ballot Language

BREAKING IT DOWN

A “mill” is one-thousandth of a dollar, or one-tenth of one cent. The millage rate is the number of tax-assessed dollars for each $1,000 of property value.

According to the Marion County Tax Collector’s website, “A millage rate is the rate of tax per thousand dollars of taxable value. To determine the Ad Valorem tax, multiply the taxable value by the millage rate and divide by 1,000. For instance, $100,000 in taxable value with a millage rate of 5.0000 would generate $500 in taxes.”

A school district usually sets the millage rate as it calculates what it needs to fund its final budget.

Marion County’s millage rate is below the state average, according to Florida Tax Watch.

If approved, it will take effect July 1, 2023 and end on June 30, 2027.

BOTTOM LINE

A “YES” vote means you would like to continue one-mill school tax that will be used to fund certain school operating expenses.

A “NO” vote means you would like to discontinue the one-mill school tax that will be used to fund certain school operating expenses.

